Ukraine introduces drone simulators and tactical medicine in school training

Vlad CherevkoSaturday, 12 July 2025, 17:49
Ukraine introduces drone simulators and tactical medicine in school training
Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science has approved a new list of educational tools for the Defence of Ukraine subject in general secondary schools. The list includes simulators for operating first-person view drones, laser-based shooting trainers, tablets and multimedia equipment.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Education, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Particular emphasis is placed on training tools for pre-medical care, including resuscitation mannequins, tourniquets, bleeding control devices, tactical medicine kits and injury management simulators. Students will also be provided with modern helmets, body armour, certified gas masks and chemical protection equipment.

The technical equipment includes drones for practice, radio stations and elements of a training area. The Ministry of Education and Science notes that these updates will enhance schoolchildren’s pre-medical care skills, critical thinking, readiness to act in emergencies and resilience against disinformation.

The ministry noted that in 2024, the Defence of Ukraine subject was significantly reformed, shifting from theoretical drills to intensive 6-8-hour monthly training sessions held in specially equipped centres.

