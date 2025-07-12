All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Investment Bank to allocate over €130 million to rebuild Ukraine's transport infrastructure

Oleksii PavlyshSaturday, 12 July 2025, 18:11
European Investment Bank to allocate over €130 million to rebuild Ukraine's transport infrastructure
The agreement being signed by Oleksii Kuleba and Teresa Czerwińska. Photo: Ministry of Development

Ukraine and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed a €134 million financial agreement to support the reconstruction of transport infrastructure.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Development

Details: The agreement was signed in Rome on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025).

Advertisement:

The document was signed by Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery, Minister of Community and Territorial Development, and EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska.

Quote from the Ministry of Development: "The funding will be used to implement a project to rebuild critical transport infrastructure: roads, bridges and logistics hubs in oblasts with heavy traffic.

This covers routes that provide access to medical, humanitarian and administrative services in Ukrainian hromadas." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

More details: The project will be implemented in partnership with Ukraine’s State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba also discussed new areas of cooperation with EIB President Nadia Calviño: the launch of housing programmes (including a social municipal fund), financing border infrastructure and creating grants for communities without access to credit.

Background: Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in supporting the integrated infrastructure of capital markets in the country, which provides for the launch of a new stock exchange.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
updatedTwo people in Chernivtsi killed by falling debris from Russian aerial assets
All News
aid for Ukraine
Kharkiv to receive US$33 million for energy development
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Bundeswehr general explains current status of project to supply Ukraine with interceptor drones
19:31
Woman, 87, killed in Russian attack on Kherson
18:11
European Investment Bank to allocate over €130 million to rebuild Ukraine's transport infrastructure
18:10
Critically ill girl resuscitated under fire after her breathing stopped during Russian attack on Chernivtsi
17:49
Russian drones attack Ukraine from north, air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
17:49
Ukraine introduces drone simulators and tactical medicine in school training
17:31
Ukrainian forces kill Russian drone operators responsible for death of one-year-old child in Kherson
17:09
Disposable MITLA net developed in Ukraine to counter FPV drones
16:50
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
16:30
updatedLatest data shows twelve people injured in Russian attack on Lviv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: