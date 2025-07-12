European Investment Bank to allocate over €130 million to rebuild Ukraine's transport infrastructure

The agreement being signed by Oleksii Kuleba and Teresa Czerwińska. Photo: Ministry of Development

Ukraine and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed a €134 million financial agreement to support the reconstruction of transport infrastructure.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Development

Details: The agreement was signed in Rome on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025).

The document was signed by Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery, Minister of Community and Territorial Development, and EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska.

Quote from the Ministry of Development: "The funding will be used to implement a project to rebuild critical transport infrastructure: roads, bridges and logistics hubs in oblasts with heavy traffic.

This covers routes that provide access to medical, humanitarian and administrative services in Ukrainian hromadas." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

More details: The project will be implemented in partnership with Ukraine’s State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba also discussed new areas of cooperation with EIB President Nadia Calviño: the launch of housing programmes (including a social municipal fund), financing border infrastructure and creating grants for communities without access to credit.

Background: Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in supporting the integrated infrastructure of capital markets in the country, which provides for the launch of a new stock exchange.

