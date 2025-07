An 87-year-old local woman was killed in a Russian attack on Kherson on Saturday 12 July.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian occupation forces continue to kill civilians.

Today, an 87-year-old resident of Kherson suffered fatal injuries as a result of an enemy attack."

