Russian UAVs attack civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy Oblast on the evening of Sunday 12 July.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At around 22:00, the enemy carried out a large-scale UAV strike on the civilian infrastructure of the Shostka hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

"Nonresidential buildings have caught fire as a result of the attack. The aftermath is being confirmed."

