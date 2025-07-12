All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian UAVs attack civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 12 July 2025, 23:13
Russian UAVs attack civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
Sumy Oblast entrance sign. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy Oblast on the evening of Sunday 12 July.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At around 22:00, the enemy carried out a large-scale UAV strike on the civilian infrastructure of the Shostka hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

"Nonresidential buildings have caught fire as a result of the attack. The aftermath is being confirmed."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
Trump may provide new funding for Ukraine, CBS News says
Zelenskyy outlines what he expects from Ukrainian Parliament next week
Zelenskyy announces changes in state institutions after meeting with Ukraine's defence minister
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
All News
Sumy Oblast
Two killed in Russian aerial bombing of Sumy Oblast
Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: power outages reported
Russians attack infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, injuring two people
RECENT NEWS
11:09
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
10:40
Russian drone attack destroys school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
10:00
Suspected UAV part found on Eforie Sud Beach in Romania
09:24
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
08:56
Ukraine's combat zone sees 49 clashes overnight
08:29
Russians kill 4 civilians and injure 13 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:59
North Korea may have supplied Russia with 12 million rounds of 152mm shells, South Korean intelligence says
07:41
Ukrainian forces inflict 1,240 Russian losses
04:45
Russia tries to crash Ukrainian morale with drone and missile strikes – ISW
03:43
Kim Jong Un assures Russian foreign minister of North Korea's full support for Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: