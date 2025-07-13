Ukrainian forces obliterate US$45m Russian Buk-M3 launcher in precision strike – video

Destroyed Buk system. Screenshot: video by the 15th Black Forest Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade

Reconnaissance officers from the 15th Black Forest Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade detected and directed fire on a Russian Buk-M3 medium-range anti-aircraft missile system launcher.

Source: 15th Black Forest Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade

Details: The brigade released a video of the system’s destruction.

It was noted that the Buk-M3 is a key component of Russian air defence.

The estimated cost of such a system is approximately US$45 million.

