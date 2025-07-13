All Sections
Over 1,000 hectares of farmland demined in Kyiv Oblast in 2025 so far

Anastasiia DiachkinaSunday, 13 July 2025, 15:50
Over 1,000 hectares of farmland demined in Kyiv Oblast in 2025 so far
A combine harvester. Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

Since the start of 2025, over 4,600 hectares of agricultural land in Kyiv Oblast have been surveyed, with more than 1,000 hectares cleared of mines.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kalashnyk: "Agrarians are currently harvesting early cereals and legumes. Farms in the Bila Tserkva district were the first to begin the harvest in Kyiv Oblast. The first results are encouraging – yields are good. Soon, agricultural producers throughout the region will join the harvest. Mass harvesting of other crops is expected closer to mid-July."

Details: Since Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine began, over 37,600 hectares of territory in Kyiv Oblast have been surveyed, including nearly 8,136 hectares of agricultural land.

Kalashnyk noted that for fields in liberated areas of Kyiv Oblast to feed people again, they must first be cleared of Russia’s deadly "gifts".

Background: In Ukraine, the area of potentially mined land has decreased by more than 20% since the end of 2022, now totalling about 137,000 sq km.

