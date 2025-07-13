All Sections
"Sergeant Molly": Ukrainian soldiers share photos of a raccoon who has become their unit's mascot

Anna KovalenkoSunday, 13 July 2025, 17:18
Sergeant Molly: Ukrainian soldiers share photos of a raccoon who has become their unit's mascot
Ukrainian soldiers have nicknamed the young raccoon “Sergeant Molly”. Photo: Andrii Andriienko/General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Facebook

Soldiers from the 65th Velykyi Luh Separate Mechanised Brigade have shared photos of a rather unusual sister-in-arms – a young female raccoon they’ve nicknamed "Sergeant Molly".

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The defenders say the high-spirited animal "performs her service duties" by helping troops to destress.

A Ukrainian soldier pictured with Sergeant Molly the raccoon
Photo: Andrii Andriienko/General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Facebook
 
 

They admitted that the raccoon sees them off when they leave on combat missions and greets them at their positions when they return. She helps to relieve stress and reassures the troops that "everything will be all right".

"Molly is only a few months old, but in that short time, she’s become something of a unit mascot. She’s so cute and happy," the soldiers said.

army
army
