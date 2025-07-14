Defence Procurement Agency has contracted tens of thousands of Shahed interceptors

The Defence Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has contracted tens of thousands of drone interceptors.

Source: Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the Defence Procurement Agency, in an interview with Ukrainian media outlet Babel

Quote: "Tens of thousands. This is what we have already contracted, and we will continue to contract. Our contracting now, on the one hand, rests on the manufacturerʼs capacity and, on the other hand, on the capacity of the state budget. We will definitely contract everything that the state budget is capable of."

Advertisement:

Details: Zhumadilov said that if there is a shortfall and the manufacturer is able to produce more, contracting will either be done under the Danish model or directly with partner countries so that these drones can be delivered as international technical assistance.

For reference, under the Danish model, EU countries fund contracts with Ukrainian manufacturers to produce weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background:

Recently, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, announced the launch of a "full-scale" system for intercepting Russian drones flying towards Kyiv. He said that UAH 260 million (about US$6.2 million) would be allocated for the initiative.

Tkachenko explained that the capital is attracting more funds to implement the large-scale Clear Sky project, which aims to protect the airspace using domestically produced interceptor drones. The money will not only be used to purchase equipment but also to create an effective response system.

Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration, stated that the Clear Sky project was launched in Kyiv Oblast four months ago. It currently involves 12 crews.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!