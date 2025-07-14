All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Defence Procurement Agency has contracted tens of thousands of Shahed interceptors

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 14 July 2025, 13:51
Defence Procurement Agency has contracted tens of thousands of Shahed interceptors
Ukrainian soldiers and a drone.

The Defence Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has contracted tens of thousands of drone interceptors. 

Source: Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the Defence Procurement Agency, in an interview with Ukrainian media outlet Babel

Quote: "Tens of thousands. This is what we have already contracted, and we will continue to contract. Our contracting now, on the one hand, rests on the manufacturerʼs capacity and, on the other hand, on the capacity of the state budget. We will definitely contract everything that the state budget is capable of." 

Advertisement:

Details: Zhumadilov said that if there is a shortfall and the manufacturer is able to produce more, contracting will either be done under the Danish model or directly with partner countries so that these drones can be delivered as international technical assistance.

For reference, under the Danish model, EU countries fund contracts with Ukrainian manufacturers to produce weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background:

  • Recently, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, announced the launch of a "full-scale" system for intercepting Russian drones flying towards Kyiv. He said that UAH 260 million (about US$6.2 million) would be allocated for the initiative.
  • Tkachenko explained that the capital is attracting more funds to implement the large-scale Clear Sky project, which aims to protect the airspace using domestically produced interceptor drones. The money will not only be used to purchase equipment but also to create an effective response system.
  • Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration, stated that the Clear Sky project was launched in Kyiv Oblast four months ago. It currently involves 12 crews.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warUkraineweapons
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Parliament to dismiss government on 16 July
Zelenskyy proposes Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko to head Ukrainian government
Slovakia and Malta currently blocking 18th sanctions package against Russia
Shooting heard at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, shell casings found near reactor units – IAEA
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos
Putin warns Trump of his new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukrainian intelligence shows ground robot firing at Russian troops in Sumy Oblast – video
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on village in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and injuring four
Ukraine's air defence downs 108 Russian UAVs overnight, 10 hits recorded
RECENT NEWS
15:58
Results of conference in Rome: Ukraine signs 200 aid agreements worth €13 billion
15:56
Russians attack Kherson with drones: four injured
15:27
Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies Khyzhak combat module that can fire while moving
15:25
Ukrainian Parliament to dismiss government on 16 July
14:55
Zelenskyy proposes Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko to head Ukrainian government
14:44
From talks with Putin to weapons: How France rethought its Ukraine policy
14:36
Zelenskyy says he had productive conversation with Trump's envoy Kellogg – video
14:08
Slovakia and Malta currently blocking 18th sanctions package against Russia
14:07
EXPLAINERWhy the EU opted to overlook Ukraine's reform problems and what risks this poses
13:51
Defence Procurement Agency has contracted tens of thousands of Shahed interceptors
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: