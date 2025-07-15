Slovak PM sets condition for unlocking EU's 18th sanctions package

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has demanded that the European Commission allow Slovakia to purchase Russian gas until 2034, threatening to continue blocking the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia if the request is denied.

Source: Fico in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Fico: "The representative of the Slovak Republic was instructed to request a postponement of the vote on the 18th sanctions package today, taking into account the stance of the Slovak political scene. The best solution to the current situation would be to grant Slovakia an exemption allowing it to fulfil its contract with Russian Gazprom until its expiration in 2034 – something the European Commission currently categorically refuses, as approving such a proposal would undermine the very essence of the anti-Russian sanctions."

Details: Fico said that he had shared proposals from the European Commission on energy supply guarantees with leaders of all relevant Slovak political parties, who deemed them "insufficient".

Background:

The 18th sanctions package against Russia was a key topic at the EU Council on Foreign Affairs meeting on 15 July. Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that member states were "very close" to an agreement and hoped that a decision would be approved that day.

Slovakia is blocking the sanctions to obtain guarantees from the European Commission on the consequences of a complete rejection of Russian gas from 2028.

Malta has reportedly objected to the idea of lowering the current price cap on Russian oil.

