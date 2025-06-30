18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary

The 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia is being blocked not only by Slovakia but also by Hungary.

Source: a diplomat from one of the key EU countries, on condition of anonymity, told this to a European Pravda correspondent

Quote: "The 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia was blocked on Friday at a meeting of EU ambassadors, not only by Slovakia. Hungary also stated that the approval of the package should be postponed," the diplomat said.

Slovakia is blocking the sanctions in order to obtain guarantees from the European Commission regarding the consequences of completely abandoning Russian gas from 2028.

Hungary, as the European Pravda source said, did not put forward any specific conditions.

The diplomat expressed confidence that discussions on the 18th package of sanctions at the level of EU ambassadors would not resume before the European Commission delegation's visit to Bratislava on 3 July.

Background:

On the day of the EU summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke personally with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, but even after that, he continued to oppose the new package of sanctions. Therefore, at the meeting of EU ambassadors on the same day, the 18th package of sanctions against Russia was not approved.

However, as European Pravda wrote, Slovakia's opinion may still change. In private conversations with European Pravda, European officials express confidence that an agreement with Slovakia will be reached in a matter of days and the sanctions will be unblocked.

