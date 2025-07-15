All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Finnish PM confirms detention of former Wagner Group fighter who sought asylum

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 15 July 2025, 18:36
Finnish PM confirms detention of former Wagner Group fighter who sought asylum
Petteri Orpo. Stock photo: Getty Images

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has confirmed that border guards detained a former Wagner Group fighter in June after he requested asylum in Finland.

Source: Orpo in a comment to Yle, a Finnish public service media company, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Yle was the first to report last week that a Russian national who had fought in Ukraine with the Wagner Group crossed the border near the town of Kitee in North Karelia and was detained.

Advertisement:

Orpo stated that he had been informed about the detention back in June and that the authorities are handling the case in accordance with standard procedures.

"Border guards have detained him and he is being interrogated," he added. "The authorities will decide how to proceed with him."

Yle reported that the Russian man is suspected of violating the state border, and Finnish police are also investigating whether there are grounds to initiate other criminal proceedings based on his background.

The Finnish prime minister noted that neither Ukraine nor Russia has so far submitted any enquiries regarding the detained former Wagner fighter.

Background: 

  • In March, the Helsinki District Court in Finland found Voislav Tordenin (Jan Petrovsky), the founder and former commander of the Rusich military group, guilty of committing war crimes in Ukraine and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
  • In February last year, Tordenin was sentenced to two years in prison in Finland for twice violating a ban on entering the country.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon

Finland
Advertisement:
US and Ukraine seek administrator for joint Reconstruction Investment Fund
Newsweek: White House admits Trump asked Zelenskyy about possibility of striking Moscow
Zelenskyy signs several urgent laws
Ukrainian corps commander reveals details of preparations for Kursk operation
Ukraine's PM submits letter of resignation
Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and mobilisation until 5 November
All News
Finland
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
Two countries want to produce anti-personnel mines for themselves and Ukraine – Reuters
Finnish company suspected of supplying poor-quality body armour to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:14
Czechia opts out of Trump's NATO weapons plan for Ukraine
18:58
Italy's PM praises Trump's tougher stance on Russia amid Ukraine war
18:52
US and Ukraine seek administrator for joint Reconstruction Investment Fund
18:51
Estonian PM: only force can stop Putin, and even Trump agrees now
18:43
Ukraine's foreign minister and Trump's envoy discuss expanded military cooperation
18:36
Finnish PM confirms detention of former Wagner Group fighter who sought asylum
18:31
EXPLAINERWhy Orbán is in no rush to ditch Russian oil and what Brussels should do about it
18:24
Russians control nearly all of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, a few Ukrainian positions remain
18:05
Newsweek: White House admits Trump asked Zelenskyy about possibility of striking Moscow
17:37
EU sanctions pro-Russian politicians and organisations in Moldova
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: