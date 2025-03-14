All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Court in Finland sentences Rusich group commander to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 March 2025, 11:30
Court in Finland sentences Rusich group commander to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine

The Helsinki District Court in Finland found Voislav Tordenin (Jan Petrovsky), the founder and former commander of the Rusich military group, guilty of committing war crimes in Ukraine and sentenced him to life imprisonment on 14 March.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Finnish public service media company Yle

Details: During the hearing, the prosecution argued that the evidence available suggested Tordenin had committed five criminal acts in Luhansk Oblast on 5 September 2014. The court dismissed one of the charges.

Advertisement:

The charges relate to Tordenin's activities in the Rusich neo-Nazi military group, which fought on the side of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) militants and which is backed by Russia.

The charge sheet stated that Tordenin, as a deputy commander, not only shot Ukrainian soldiers himself but also gave orders to others to do so. The evidence of the crimes mostly consists of video recordings, as the group filmed and posted these videos online.

At the trial, Tordenin denied all charges and denied any involvement in war crimes.

Background:

  • In February last year, Tordenin was sentenced to two years in prison in Finland for twice violating a ban to enter the country.
  • In December 2023, the Finnish Supreme Court ruled that the man could not be extradited to Ukraine because he would allegedly face degrading treatment there.
  • In October 2024 it became known that the Finnish Central Criminal Police had completed a preliminary investigation into Tordenin.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

war crimesRussiawarState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:
US secretary of state on ending Russia's war against Ukraine: there's Plan A and Plan B
Anti-Ukraine Romanian politician claims Ukrainian territories in letter to Putin
Trump administration explains decision to cease funding for Voice of America
Russia launches 90 drones on Ukraine overnight: 47 shot down, 33 go off radar
Trump administration cancels funding for entire Radio Liberty network
Voice of America effectively ceases operations, journalists suspended
All News
war crimes
Signs of torture found on most bodies of Ukrainians repatriated from Russian captivity – photo, video
Some bodies were so badly mutilated that sex could not be determined: Ukrainian police recall de-occupation
Russian war criminal blown up in car in Berdiansk, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports
RECENT NEWS
03:58
US secretary of state on ending Russia's war against Ukraine: there's Plan A and Plan B
21:54
Zelenskyy announces Ramstein format meeting in Brussels
20:47
Rubble clearance completed in Chernihiv after Russian attack on apartment building: one person injured
19:47
Anti-Ukraine Romanian politician claims Ukrainian territories in letter to Putin
19:10
Turkish president Erdoğan assures Trump of support for "decisive and direct" efforts on war in Ukraine
18:28
Russians attack Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast: 4 injured, house destroyed
17:54
Ukraine's foreign minister to address EU foreign ministers' meeting on 17 March
17:47
Ukraine may lose territory in exchange for security guarantees – Trump's national security advisor
17:16
updatedZelenskyy appoints new chief of General Staff
16:43
Ukraine's red lines in peace talks: no more land to Russia, release of children, security guarantees – The Independent
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: