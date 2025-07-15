All Sections
Ukraine has repaired over half of power generation capacities hit by Russian attacks

Alyona KyrychenkoTuesday, 15 July 2025, 19:18
Ukraine has repaired over half of power generation capacities hit by Russian attacks
A power engineer. Photo: Getty Images

Over 50% of the electricity generation capacities in Ukraine that have been damaged by Russian attacks have been repaired.

Source: Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk

Quote from Kolisnyk: "Thermal and hydropower generation have been the hardest hit by Russian attacks. More than 50% of the damaged capacity has been rebuilt thanks to the efforts of power engineers, government coordination and support from international partners."

Details: Kolisnyk said the repair campaign for rebuilding power generation capacities continues daily, following approved schedules.

He noted that the grid is currently stable and balanced, and the risk of power outage schedules having to be introduced will only arise if the Russians launch new attacks on energy facilities.

The deputy minister also reported that the volumes of gas being injected into storage facilities are steadily increasing.

Quote: "The rates of gas injection into underground storage facilities are on schedule and are one and a half times higher than last year. We are confident that we will be able to build up the necessary reserves before the start of the heating season."

More details: Kolisnyk says Ukraine will also have sufficient reserves of coal and nuclear fuel to ensure a stable 2025-2026 heating season.

Background: In June 2025, Ukraine pumped 1.35 billion cubic metres of natural gas into underground gas storage facilities. Gas injection volumes have increased by 1.8 times compared to June last year (0.74 billion cubic metres) and by 23% compared to May 2025 (1.1 billion cubic metres).

