Retired US Army officer pleads guilty to leaking Ukraine war secrets to online "lover"

Olena BarsukovaTuesday, 15 July 2025, 19:16
Retired US Army officer pleads guilty to leaking Ukraine war secrets to online lover

A retired US Army officer has pleaded guilty to sharing classified information about Russia’s war against Ukraine with an individual posing as a woman living in Ukraine on a foreign dating site.

Source: Associated Press

Details: David Slater, 64, a civilian US Air Force employee, struck a plea bargain with prosecutors, leading to two other charges being dropped.

The identity of his coconspirator and the dating site were not disclosed in the court documents. It is unclear whether she was acting in the interests of Ukraine, Russia, or another state.

Slater, a retired lieutenant colonel since 2020, worked at the US Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska from August 2021 to April 2022.

Prosecutors say he had top secret clearance and attended classified briefings on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Slater connected with an individual claiming to be a Ukrainian woman on a dating site and began disclosing sensitive information.

The information, classified as secret, pertained to Russian military targets and capabilities.

The woman called Slater "my secret informant lover!" and "my secret agent". In one message, she wrote: "Dave, I hope tomorrow NATO will prepare a very pleasant ‘surprise’ for Putin! Will you tell me?"

Slater was arrested in March 2024.

Prosecutors and the defence agreed that he should serve between 5 years and 10 months and 7 years and 3 months in prison, though the charge carries a maximum of 10 years.

Prosecutors argue Slater knew the information could be used "to the injury of the United States or the advantage of a foreign nation".

Quote from US attorney Lesley Woods: "Access to classified information comes with great responsibility. David Slater failed in his duty to protect this information by willingly sharing National Defense Information with an unknown online personality despite having years of military experience that should have caused him to be suspicious of that person’s motives."

More details: US District Judge Brian Buescher will make the final decision on whether to approve the plea agreement and will determine Slater's sentence.

Slater remains free as he awaits sentencing, scheduled for 8 October.

