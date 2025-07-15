Guardian: Secondary US sanctions could hit China, India, Brazil "very hard", NATO secretary general says

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has warned that secondary sanctions could severely impact China, Brazil and India if Russia fails to engage seriously in peace talks to end the war against Ukraine.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking on the final day of his Washington visit on Tuesday 15 July, Rutte stated that secondary sanctions could hit China, Brazil, and India "very hard".

Advertisement:

Quote from Rutte: "My encouragement to these three countries is … you might want to take a look into this because this might hit you very hard. Please make a phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him he needs to get serious about peace talks"

More details: He also affirmed that Europe will "find the money" to support Ukraine’s defence against Russian aggression until peace negotiations begin.

Background:

On 14 July, Donald Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to impose very severe tariffs if a peace agreement is not reached in the near future.

"We are very, very unhappy with them [with Russia – ed.]. We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days. Tariffs at about 100%. You call them secondary tariffs [tariffs against Russia’s trading partners – ed.]," he added.

He also confirmed his intention to supply various types of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot systems, which will be fully paid for.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!