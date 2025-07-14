Trump threatens new sanctions against Russia if no deal is reached "in 50 days"

US President Donald Trump has once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to bring in tough sanctions if a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow is not reached within 50 days.

Source: Trump at the White House during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said one of the reasons for Rutte’s visit to the US is that "we are very unhappy – I am – with Russia".

Quote: "We are very, very unhappy with them [with Russia – ed.]. We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days. Tariffs at about 100%. You call them secondary tariffs [tariffs against Russia’s trading partners – ed.]."

Details: The US president once again stated that he wants to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine and is "disappointed in President Putin, because I thought we would have a deal two months ago, but it doesn’t seem to get there". [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

"So based on that, we’re going to be doing secondary tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days – it’s very simple. They’ll be at 100%. That’s the way it is. I hope we don’t have to do it," Trump said.

Background:

Trump recently expressed doubt – perhaps for the first time – that the Russian ruler seeks peace, saying "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin."

Trump also confirmed his intention to supply various types of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot systems, which will be fully paid for.

