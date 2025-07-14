All Sections
Trump threatens new sanctions against Russia if no deal is reached "in 50 days"

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 14 July 2025, 18:33
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to bring in tough sanctions if a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow is not reached within 50 days.

Source: Trump at the White House during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said one of the reasons for Rutte’s visit to the US is that "we are very unhappy – I am – with Russia".

Quote: "We are very, very unhappy with them [with Russia – ed.]. We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days. Tariffs at about 100%. You call them secondary tariffs [tariffs against Russia’s trading partners – ed.]."

Details: The US president once again stated that he wants to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine and is "disappointed in President Putin, because I thought we would have a deal two months ago, but it doesn’t seem to get there". [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

"So based on that, we’re going to be doing secondary tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days – it’s very simple. They’ll be at 100%. That’s the way it is. I hope we don’t have to do it," Trump said.

Background:

TrumpRussia
Trump threatens new sanctions against Russia if no deal is reached "in 50 days"
