Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network conducted in Europe

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 16 July 2025, 17:14
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network conducted in Europe
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Law enforcement agencies from more than a dozen European countries, as well as Canada and the United States, have conducted a joint operation against a large-scale network of pro-Russian hackers NoName057(16).

Source: Europol on Wednesday, European Pravda reports

Details: As a result of the operation of European and American law enforcement officers, the infrastructure for NoName057(16) cyberattacks, consisting of more than a hundred computer systems around the world, was destroyed.

German law enforcement, in turn, issued six arrest warrants for the attackers, two of whom are charged with instigating the crimes of NoName057(16), and were put on the international wanted list along with another suspect.

Most of the identified attackers, however, are in Russia.

Law enforcement and judicial authorities of Czechia, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United States participated in the operation against pro-Russian hackers.

The investigation was also supported by Belgium, Canada, Estonia, Denmark, Latvia, Romania and Ukraine, Europol said.

Background:

  • Hackers of the NoName057(16) group initially conducted operations against Ukraine, but later expanded their activities against the EU and NATO countries.
  • For example, the attackers attacked Swedish and Finnish authorities and attempted to disrupt the peace formula summit in Switzerland.
  • Recently, the Dutch authorities also confirmed that they detected an attack linked to the NoName057(16) network during the last NATO summit in The Hague. All of them were neutralised without significant disruption.

