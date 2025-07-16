Russia seizes major bread producer company for alleged support of Ukrainian forces

Russian authorities have decided to confiscate a share in the company Ryzhsky Khleb (Riga Bread), based in Ivanovo Oblast, from Latvian citizen Normunds Bomis, citing the supposed extremist activities of the owner, who allegedly supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Russian newspaper Kommersant

Details: The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia filed the corresponding lawsuit with the Rodnikovsky District Court of the oblast.

Advertisement:

The Russian Prosecutor’s Office considers Bomis, a co-founder of Ryzhsky Khleb, and his business partner, Ukrainian citizen Tetiana Prykhodko, to be extremists.

Kommersant says that this "extremist association" also includes the bakery holding SIA Lielezers, founded by Bomis in the Latvian town of Limbaži, the LLC Ryzhsky Khleb and the company Khlibnyi Hurman based in Chernihiv and Kyiv, as well as the Riga-based foundation Ziedot.lv.

Background:

In recent years, Russian law enforcement agencies have seized assets worth RUB 3.9 trillion (about US$50 billion) in favour of the state.

Among the latest cases is the seizure of Yuzhuralzoloto, one of Russia’s ten largest gold mining companies, which added an estimated US$1 billion to the total.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!