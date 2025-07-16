Zaporizhzhia companies to produce components for mines

Zaporizhzhia Oblast will start large-scale production of components for anti-personnel mines.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov noted that the launch of the production became possible after President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on the termination of the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines.

Quote from Fedorov: "Zaporizhzhia Oblast immediately responds to the initiative – the production of components for anti-personnel mines will be launched in the near future."

Details: He noted that the oblast plans to produce tens of thousands of components every month.

Quote from Fedorov: "Thanks to the use of modern technologies, we plan to produce anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 components daily. Thus, the monthly production volume will exceed 50,000 components."

"All the components will be used to strengthen the Zaporizhzhia front and become part of a powerful mechanism to destroy the occupier."

Background:

Ukraine has deregulated the explosives market and is preparing to issue grants for powder factories.

Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC is gradually moving to the production of 60-mm mortar shells.

Ukraine covers 40% of the defence forces’ needs thanks to the domestic defence industry and has increased weapons production many times over.

Ekonomichna Pravda also wrote that thousands of Ukrainians print spare parts and finished products for the needs of the defence forces on personal 3D printers.

