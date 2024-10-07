Ukraine to fund construction of gunpowder factories

Ukraine has deregulated the explosives market and is preparing to issue grants for gunpowder manufacturing plants.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, at the Defense Tech Valley summit

Quote: "The investment amount for the Brave1 projects has increased. This year, we began issuing grants for rocket development, and next year, we will extend grants for gunpowder factories. Therefore, I urge investors and businesses to consider these opportunities," Fedorov said during his speech (Brave1 is a government-backed platform aiming to bring together innovative companies with ideas and developments that can be used in the defence of Ukraine – ed.).

Fedorov said the government has deregulated the gunpowder and explosives market and made it possible that locations of factories are concealed through third-party companies.

Background: Earlier, Ekonomichna Pravda reported that the cotton intended for gunpowder production has matured in Ukraine.

