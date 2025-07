Russian advances on the frontline (territory in red is occupied by Russia). Photo: DeepState

Russian forces have occupied the village of Shevchenko in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast and advanced near several other settlements.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The enemy occupied Shevchenko and also advanced near Zelene Pole, Myrne, Pishchane and Hatyshche."

