Ukrainian developer of electronic warfare-resistant communication systems attracts US$1.5 million in investments

Ukrainian company Teletactica, which develops electronic warfare-resistant communication systems, has announced that it has secured US$1.5 million in strategic investments from MITS Capital and Green Flag Ventures.

Details: The funding will be used to scale up the next generation of tactical communication systems on the front lines and enter European markets.

The company said that the round was led by the MITS Capital investment group, which focuses on supporting Ukrainian defence innovations. Teletactica previously successfully completed the MITS acceleration programme and raised a pre-seed round of funding.

Green Flag Ventures, which joined the round, is a leading venture capital firm from the United States and Ukraine that invests in Ukrainian dual-use technologies, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Teletactica develops modular secure communications equipment adapted to operate in conditions of intense electronic warfare and GPS absence. Its flagship products include video modems, telemetry modems and antennas.

Green Flag Ventures notes that Teletactica is expanding its product line in Ukraine and is preparing to increase sales and partnerships in Europe.

"We create battle-tested solutions for conditions where traditional systems cannot cope," says Teletactica co-founder and CEO Yevhen Zhebko.

The company's products are designed for low-latency data transmission and, according to the company, offer a price-performance ratio five times better than European and American designs. The data packet loss rate does not exceed 1-5% even under heavy jamming.

"We provide jamming resistance, real-time operation and scalability — all at a price that enables rapid mass deployment," says Anton Hetman, co-founder and CEO of Teletactica.

Teletactica's developments are compact and energy efficient. According to the Ukrainian company, this makes them perfect for UAVs, ground robots and other small unmanned platforms. All solutions are designed with scalable production and support in mind. Teletactica's products are already in active use in Ukraine and are in the process of being adapted to NATO standards.

Background: The technology company The Fourth Law, headquartered in Kyiv, recently announced its first round of funding from a group of venture capital funds and angel investors from the EU, the US and Canada.

