All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian developer of AI systems for FPV drones attracts funding from the EU, US and Canada – photos, video

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 15 July 2025, 12:41
Ukrainian developer of AI systems for FPV drones attracts funding from the EU, US and Canada – photos, video
Photo: The Fourth Law (TFL)

The Fourth Law (TFL), a defence technology company founded by entrepreneur Yaroslav Azhniuk and headquartered in Kyiv, has announced its first round of funding from a group of venture capital funds and angel investors from the EU, the US and Canada.

Source: TFL

Details: In addition, TFL has publicly disclosed its products for the first time. One of them is the TFL-1 autonomy module. It enables drones to fly autonomously on the last leg of their journey and fly in cruise mode. The company says that the module is designed so that it can be produced in volumes of hundreds of thousands of pieces per month, and the price allows it to be installed on every FPV drone.

Advertisement:
 
TFL-1 autonomy module: Guidance and cruise.
Photo: TFL

The developer also supplies Lupynis-10-TFL-1 – both as a separate drone and a system, which consists of 100 10-inch FPV drones with TFL-1 autonomy, a ground control station and auxiliary equipment.

 
Lupynis-10-TFL-1 with Kurbas-640 thermal imaging camera.
Photo: TFL

Quote: "These drones are capable of reaching targets within 30 kilometers with a payload of 1 kg and a maximum payload of 3.5 kg at shorter distances. Aside from the Lupynis platform, TFL-1 is integrated into over a dozen major FPV manufacturers’ drones. The company offers Lupynis-10-TFL-1 UAS to the Government and defence forces, while the TFL-1 module, through licensing, is available to other FPV manufacturers."

More details: TFL products have undergone codification and are used by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The company says that these first products significantly increase the success rate of FPV drone missions while increasing their cost by only 10-20%. This is made possible by transferring control of the drone for the last 500 metres of flight to an on-board computer that operates using artificial intelligence algorithms.

TFL explained that this last-mile autonomy approach allows for overcoming radio-electronic warfare and radio horizon obstacles and improves pilot efficiency. The product is already being successfully used by the Ukrainian defence forces.

The Fourth Law also emphasised that after several years of development and testing by the Armed Forces, the developer has managed to create a multi-level artificial intelligence system that is capable of determining the type of stationary or moving target and flying precisely to the centre, despite various obstacles.

The company has now shown a video of its autonomous system in action for the first time. In his Facebook post, Yaroslav Azhniuk writes that this is possibly the first public video in the world showing the large-scale use of AI for FPV guidance.

Colonel Ruslan Shevchuk, Commander of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted: "Since March 2025, pilots of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade have been utilising aircraft equipped with the TFL-1 system, which has demonstrated its effectiveness on the battlefield during this period. It helps us overcome electronic warfare and jamming, acquire and strike targets in challenging conditions. Its capabilities are most notably demonstrated during special missions. Our operational experience confirms it as a truly effective system."

The Fourth Law is based on the assumption that autonomous robots will transform industries such as defence, transport, agriculture, construction, etc. in the next decade. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy signs several urgent laws
Ukrainian corps commander reveals details of preparations for Kursk operation
Ukraine's PM submits letter of resignation
Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and mobilisation until 5 November
Zelenskyy outlines main tasks of new Ukrainian government for next six months
Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement on establishment of special tribunal for Russian aggression
All News
drones
Explosions heard in several Russian oblasts, authorities report 55 UAVs shot down – photo, videos
Russians attack Kherson with drones: four injured
Russian troops attack Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 7 injured
RECENT NEWS
16:44
Thousands of Ukrainian troops learning to operate ground robots via Army+ app
16:31
Zelenskyy signs several urgent laws
15:50
Russian intelligence asset, 19, caught planting explosives near high-rise buildings in Vinnytsia
15:45
Ukrainian corps commander reveals details of preparations for Kursk operation
15:39
Ukraine's PM submits letter of resignation
15:26
Battlefield situation will improve once corps enter action, says Ukrainian corps commander
15:20
EXPLAINERWinning the war and preserving Ukraine's fragile resilience: notes from the URC in Rome
14:11
Trump's ultimatum: US Senate puts Russian sanctions on hold – Politico
13:50
Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and mobilisation until 5 November
13:33
Zelenskyy outlines main tasks of new Ukrainian government for next six months
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: