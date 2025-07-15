Ukrainian developer of AI systems for FPV drones attracts funding from the EU, US and Canada – photos, video

The Fourth Law (TFL), a defence technology company founded by entrepreneur Yaroslav Azhniuk and headquartered in Kyiv, has announced its first round of funding from a group of venture capital funds and angel investors from the EU, the US and Canada.

Source: TFL

Details: In addition, TFL has publicly disclosed its products for the first time. One of them is the TFL-1 autonomy module. It enables drones to fly autonomously on the last leg of their journey and fly in cruise mode. The company says that the module is designed so that it can be produced in volumes of hundreds of thousands of pieces per month, and the price allows it to be installed on every FPV drone.

TFL-1 autonomy module: Guidance and cruise. Photo: TFL

The developer also supplies Lupynis-10-TFL-1 – both as a separate drone and a system, which consists of 100 10-inch FPV drones with TFL-1 autonomy, a ground control station and auxiliary equipment.

Lupynis-10-TFL-1 with Kurbas-640 thermal imaging camera. Photo: TFL

Quote: "These drones are capable of reaching targets within 30 kilometers with a payload of 1 kg and a maximum payload of 3.5 kg at shorter distances. Aside from the Lupynis platform, TFL-1 is integrated into over a dozen major FPV manufacturers’ drones. The company offers Lupynis-10-TFL-1 UAS to the Government and defence forces, while the TFL-1 module, through licensing, is available to other FPV manufacturers."

More details: TFL products have undergone codification and are used by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The company says that these first products significantly increase the success rate of FPV drone missions while increasing their cost by only 10-20%. This is made possible by transferring control of the drone for the last 500 metres of flight to an on-board computer that operates using artificial intelligence algorithms.

TFL explained that this last-mile autonomy approach allows for overcoming radio-electronic warfare and radio horizon obstacles and improves pilot efficiency. The product is already being successfully used by the Ukrainian defence forces.

The Fourth Law also emphasised that after several years of development and testing by the Armed Forces, the developer has managed to create a multi-level artificial intelligence system that is capable of determining the type of stationary or moving target and flying precisely to the centre, despite various obstacles.

The company has now shown a video of its autonomous system in action for the first time. In his Facebook post, Yaroslav Azhniuk writes that this is possibly the first public video in the world showing the large-scale use of AI for FPV guidance.

Colonel Ruslan Shevchuk, Commander of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted: "Since March 2025, pilots of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade have been utilising aircraft equipped with the TFL-1 system, which has demonstrated its effectiveness on the battlefield during this period. It helps us overcome electronic warfare and jamming, acquire and strike targets in challenging conditions. Its capabilities are most notably demonstrated during special missions. Our operational experience confirms it as a truly effective system."

The Fourth Law is based on the assumption that autonomous robots will transform industries such as defence, transport, agriculture, construction, etc. in the next decade.

