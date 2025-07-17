Elderly man injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson
Thursday, 17 July 2025, 22:59
Russian forces attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone on the evening of 17 July, injuring a 72-year-old man.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: The man suffered a blast injury, a shrapnel wound to the chest and a broken arm as a result of the attack.
He has been taken to a medical facility where he is receiving the necessary treatment.
