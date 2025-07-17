Elderly man injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson

Russian forces attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone on the evening of 17 July, injuring a 72-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The man suffered a blast injury, a shrapnel wound to the chest and a broken arm as a result of the attack.

Advertisement:

He has been taken to a medical facility where he is receiving the necessary treatment.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon