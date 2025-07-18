Putin demands to restrict foreign messengers in Russia

Russia may introduce additional restrictions on the use of software, in particular messengers, developed in the so-called unfriendly countries.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Kremlin leader Putin has sent a corresponding order to the government. According to it, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin must submit proposals for new restrictions on foreign communication services by 1 September.

These initiatives are closely linked to the recently adopted law on the creation of a national digital platform. Its central element will be the state-developed MAX messenger. It will be integrated with online services such as State Services (GosUslugi) and will allow users to confirm their identity, entitlement to benefits, etc.

Human rights activists have already called the MAX platform a new tool for mass surveillance. According to Mikhail Klimarev, head of the Internet Protection Society, the messenger's privacy policy explicitly states that all user data can be transferred to state structures. Access will be granted to the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Central Bank, the Tax Service and even the Federal Service for Alcohol and Tobacco Market Control.

Background:

Russia wants to create its own state messenger with call and chat functions and access to government services.

The Innotech XXI Foundation, which is involved in the restoration of churches, plans to launch the Orthodox messenger Zosima on the Russian market.

