All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin demands to restrict foreign messengers in Russia

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 18 July 2025, 09:52
Putin demands to restrict foreign messengers in Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia may introduce additional restrictions on the use of software, in particular messengers, developed in the so-called unfriendly countries.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Kremlin leader Putin has sent a corresponding order to the government. According to it, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin must submit proposals for new restrictions on foreign communication services by 1 September.

Advertisement:

These initiatives are closely linked to the recently adopted law on the creation of a national digital platform. Its central element will be the state-developed MAX messenger. It will be integrated with online services such as State Services (GosUslugi) and will allow users to confirm their identity, entitlement to benefits, etc.

Human rights activists have already called the MAX platform a new tool for mass surveillance. According to Mikhail Klimarev, head of the Internet Protection Society, the messenger's privacy policy explicitly states that all user data can be transferred to state structures. Access will be granted to the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Central Bank, the Tax Service and even the Federal Service for Alcohol and Tobacco Market Control.

Background:

  • Russia wants to create its own state messenger with call and chat functions and access to government services.
  • The Innotech XXI Foundation, which is involved in the restoration of churches, plans to launch the Orthodox messenger Zosima on the Russian market.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Putin
Advertisement:
Kremlin agrees that negotiations with Ukraine need to be "given momentum"
Zelenskyy's Envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos
Zelenskyy appoints former defence minister Umierov as secretary of National Security and Defence Council
Ambassadors to EU approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia
Slovak PM says country will lift veto on EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia – video
All News
Putin
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
Trump on his ultimatum to Russia: 50 days is not long
Estonian PM: only force can stop Putin, and even Trump agrees now
RECENT NEWS
16:50
Three injured in two Russian drone strikes on Sumy Oblast
15:57
Ramstein meeting to take place on 21 July with US and NATO representatives in attendance
15:19
Reuters: Russian lawmaker warns WhatsApp to prepare for exit from Russia
15:10
UK accuses Russian military intelligence of cyber espionage against West
14:50
Orbán says 20–25% of EU budget can end up funding Ukraine
14:47
EU approves one of its "strongest" sanctions packages against Russia
14:46
Ukraine's Azov corps seeks recruits to counter Shahed drone threat
14:26
Zelenskyy: France to train more Ukrainian pilots on Mirage jets
14:20
24-year-old Crimean Tatar faces life imprisonment in occupied Crimea
13:50
Zelenskyy and Macron hold phone call, discussing air defence and sanctions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: