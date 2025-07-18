All Sections
Russians attack Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, damaging Nova Poshta branch

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 18 July 2025, 12:24
Russians attack Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, damaging Nova Poshta branch
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Interfax-Ukraine

The Russian Shahed attack damaged No. 9 post office belonging to the Nova Poshta (Nova Post), the largest private postal operator in Ukraine, in Sloviansk on the night of 17-18 July.

Source: Nova Poshta's press service, Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: Currently, the branch is operating in a limited mode: people can only receive a parcel, but no customers can enter the premises due to significant structural damage.

None of the employees or customers were injured: the branch was closed at the time of the attack. All the parcels survived.

Parcels sent to this branch are being redirected to branch No.1.

The debris is being cleared, the premises are being examined and priority reinforcement works are underway.

Nova Poshta is already working on organising and resuming operations in another building nearby.

"There will be no delays in delivery," Nova Poshta reported.

Background: Russian troops attacked the Nova Poshta terminal in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, in early July.

