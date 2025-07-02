Russia attacks Nova Poshta postal terminal in Sloviansk

Russian forces struck a logistics terminal belonging to Nova Poshta (Nova Post), the largest private courier company in Ukraine, in the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, during the night of 2-3 July.

Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Liakh said the Russians had deployed drones for the attack. One of the strikes hit the company’s terminal on Literaturna Street, while another struck the area of Toretska and Naberezhna streets. No casualties have been reported.

Nova Poshta stated that about 300 parcels were destroyed and another 5,000 survived. Police and emergency workers are on site. The amount of damage is being assessed.

The company added that logistics operations are being temporarily restructured. Delays in delivery to and from Sloviansk are possible. Compensation will be offered to customers whose parcels were lost.

Background:

On the night of 12-13 June, Russia used attack drones to hit Zaporizhzhia, destroying a Nova Poshta branch.

A Russian Shahed drone strike also damaged part of Nova Poshta’s sorting terminal in Kharkiv Oblast.

On 30 May, Russian drones destroyed a Nova Poshta depot and a branch in Izmail, Odesa Oblast.

In early May, a Russian Shahed directly hit and destroyed part of one of the company’s cargo branches in Odesa.

