Partial power outage in Sumy due to Russian attack, trolleybus services suspended

Yet another Russian attack left part of the city of Sumy without electricity and details of the incident and its aftermath have not been revealed.

Source: Sumy City Council in a statement

Details: The city council reported that one of Sumy’s medical facilities switched to a backup generator. After a brief outage, the water utility resumed normal operations. "Due to the power cut, trolleybus services without autonomous operation were suspended. Autonomous trolleybuses will operate on a shortened route," the statement said.

Advertisement:

They also added that "for security reasons, the details of the incident and its aftermath are not disclosed, so as not to give the enemy the opportunity to adjust further strikes".

No casualties were reported. The city council confirmed that power engineers from Sumyoblenergo, the local distribution network operator, are working in enhanced mode to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

Background: On 13 July, it was reported that a drone had struck a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy, temporarily leaving part of the city without power.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!