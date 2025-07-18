All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Partial power outage in Sumy due to Russian attack, trolleybus services suspended

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 18 July 2025, 19:03
Partial power outage in Sumy due to Russian attack, trolleybus services suspended
A power transmission tower. Photo: Getty Images

Yet another Russian attack left part of the city of Sumy without electricity and details of the incident and its aftermath have not been revealed.

Source: Sumy City Council in a statement

Details: The city council reported that one of Sumy’s medical facilities switched to a backup generator. After a brief outage, the water utility resumed normal operations. "Due to the power cut, trolleybus services without autonomous operation were suspended. Autonomous trolleybuses will operate on a shortened route," the statement said.

Advertisement:

They also added that "for security reasons, the details of the incident and its aftermath are not disclosed, so as not to give the enemy the opportunity to adjust further strikes".

No casualties were reported. The city council confirmed that power engineers from Sumyoblenergo, the local distribution network operator, are working in enhanced mode to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

Background: On 13 July, it was reported that a drone had struck a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy, temporarily leaving part of the city without power.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumyattackpower
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy's new envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos
Zelenskyy appoints former defence minister Umierov as secretary of National Security and Defence Council
Ambassadors to EU approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia
Slovak PM says country will lift veto on EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia – video
Zelenskyy says he is discussing "mega deal" on arms sales with Trump
All News
Sumy
Russian drone hits business in Sumy – photo
Russian Shahed drones attack Sumy, striking educational and medical facilities and injuring people – photos
Ukrainian intelligence shows ground robot firing at Russian troops in Sumy Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
19:52
Reuters: Washington and Kyiv want to sign drone deal, says Ukraine's PM
19:48
Reuters: Germany's Merz casts doubt on Ukraine joining EU by 2034
19:37
Erdoğan after talking to Putin: Türkiye ready to host third round of Ukraine-Russia talks
19:03
Partial power outage in Sumy due to Russian attack, trolleybus services suspended
18:59
UK joins EU in lowering price cap for Russian oil
18:42
Russian drone attacks Kherson, injuring two people
18:37
Extended curfew introduced within 10 km of front line in Donetsk Oblast
17:27
Bloomberg: New EU sanctions may disrupt Russian Rosneft's Indian refinery stake sale
17:10
Group of teenagers who survived Russian persecution brought back to Ukraine
16:50
Three injured in two Russian drone strikes on Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: