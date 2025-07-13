All Sections
Russian drone hits critical infrastructure in Sumy, leaving part of city without power

Olga KatsimonSunday, 13 July 2025, 17:02
The Sumy city entrance sign. Stock photo

A Russian drone has struck a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy, leaving part of the city without electricity.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian UAV activity has been observed in Sumy and on approaches to the city throughout the day. One of the drones hit a critical infrastructure facility."

Details: The drone strike has cut power to part of Sumy. Several key institutions have switched to backup power sources.

Specialised personnel are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Background: On Saturday 12 July, Russian forces used a guided aerial bomb to strike the Sumy hromada. Early reports indicated that two people had been killed in the attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

