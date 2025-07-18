All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Orbán adviser says Ukraine "was not asked to fight" Russia on Hungary's behalf

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 18 July 2025, 21:04
Orbán adviser says Ukraine was not asked to fight Russia on Hungary's behalf
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Balázs Orbán, a political adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has claimed that Ukraine is not fighting Russia to defend Hungary’s security.

Source: Hungarian news portal Telex, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Balázs Orbán stated that Hungary supports the idea of strengthening Europe’s defence capability and increasing military spending.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, he said Hungary opposes arming Ukraine, claiming that it would lead to confrontation with Russia, something that Hungary does not want.

He also criticised the belief that Ukraine is fighting Russia for the sake of all of Europe’s security.

Quote: "Ukrainians are fighting for themselves and they have the right to do so. But this war is not for our security. We’ve never asked them to fight on our behalf. Ukrainians are doing their thing – it’s their decision. We’ll see how this strategy ends."

Details: He believes that fears of a Russian attack on NATO countries are "unrealistic" because "NATO is much stronger than Russia".

Background: 

  • In September 2024, Balázs Orbán sparked outrage in Hungary by saying that Hungary would not have fought a defensive war in 1956, when Soviet troops crushed the Budapest Uprising, the way Ukraine is doing today, calling such an approach "irresponsible".
  • Opponents of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán heavily criticised Balázs Orbán for this remark.
  • Following harsh criticism of his comments on the Hungarian revolution and Ukraine’s resistance, Balázs Orbán claimed that his words had been misrepresented.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

HungaryRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy's new envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos
Zelenskyy appoints former defence minister Umierov as secretary of National Security and Defence Council
Ambassadors to EU approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia
Slovak PM says country will lift veto on EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia – video
Zelenskyy says he is discussing "mega deal" on arms sales with Trump
All News
Hungary
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Hungary's sanctions against Ukrainian officers
Hungarian PM slams alleged church burning in Zakarpattia, vows support for ethnic Hungarians – photo
Hungary demands EU sanctions against three Ukrainian officials for alleged killing of a Hungarian by military enlistment office staff
RECENT NEWS
21:04
Orbán adviser says Ukraine "was not asked to fight" Russia on Hungary's behalf
21:01
Woman injured in Russian strike on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on 29 June dies
19:52
Reuters: Washington and Kyiv want to sign drone deal, says Ukraine's PM
19:48
Reuters: Germany's Merz casts doubt on Ukraine joining EU by 2034
19:37
Erdoğan after talking to Putin: Türkiye ready to host third round of Ukraine-Russia talks
19:03
Partial power outage in Sumy due to Russian attack, trolleybus services suspended
18:59
UK joins EU in lowering price cap for Russian oil
18:42
Russian drone attacks Kherson, injuring two people
18:37
Extended curfew introduced within 10 km of front line in Donetsk Oblast
17:27
Bloomberg: New EU sanctions may disrupt Russian Rosneft's Indian refinery stake sale
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: