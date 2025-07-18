Orbán adviser says Ukraine "was not asked to fight" Russia on Hungary's behalf

Balázs Orbán, a political adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has claimed that Ukraine is not fighting Russia to defend Hungary’s security.

Source: Hungarian news portal Telex, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Balázs Orbán stated that Hungary supports the idea of strengthening Europe’s defence capability and increasing military spending.

Meanwhile, he said Hungary opposes arming Ukraine, claiming that it would lead to confrontation with Russia, something that Hungary does not want.

He also criticised the belief that Ukraine is fighting Russia for the sake of all of Europe’s security.

Quote: "Ukrainians are fighting for themselves and they have the right to do so. But this war is not for our security. We’ve never asked them to fight on our behalf. Ukrainians are doing their thing – it’s their decision. We’ll see how this strategy ends."

Details: He believes that fears of a Russian attack on NATO countries are "unrealistic" because "NATO is much stronger than Russia".

Background:

In September 2024, Balázs Orbán sparked outrage in Hungary by saying that Hungary would not have fought a defensive war in 1956, when Soviet troops crushed the Budapest Uprising, the way Ukraine is doing today, calling such an approach "irresponsible".

Opponents of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán heavily criticised Balázs Orbán for this remark.

Following harsh criticism of his comments on the Hungarian revolution and Ukraine’s resistance, Balázs Orbán claimed that his words had been misrepresented.

