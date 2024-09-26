All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Orbán administration hints that Hungary would not defend itself like Ukraine in case of attack

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 26 September 2024, 18:00
Orbán administration hints that Hungary would not defend itself like Ukraine in case of attack
Orbán Balázs. Stock photo: Balázs on Facebook

Balázs Orbán, the political director and close adviser to the Hungarian prime minister, has caused a wave of outrage among Hungarians with his statement that Hungary would not have fought a defensive war in 1956 like Ukraine, as it would have been "irresponsible".

Source: Balázs Orbán spoke about this with a Mandiner journalist, quoted by Telex, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Viktor Orbán's associate said that if they recall the year 1956, when Soviet troops suppressed the uprising in Budapest, "we [Hungarians – ed.] probably would not have done what President Zelensky did two and a half years ago because it is irresponsible".

Advertisement:

"He put his country in a defensive war, and so many people were killed, so many territories were lost," said Balázs Orbán.

He added that it was a sovereign decision of Ukrainians, to which they had every right. "But if we had been asked, we would not have advised it," he added.

"Because we realised that you have to be careful here, and you have to be careful with very valuable Hungarian lives. You can't just throw them away in front of others," said Viktor Orbán's political director.

Advertisement:

Answering a journalist's question about what would have happened if the United States had helped Hungary in 1956, Balázs Orbán said that, in his opinion, it would have led to World War III.

"We might have won, or we might not have won; the neighbouring countries might have been with us or they might have been against us," he said.

Later, on his Facebook page, Balázs Orbán added that Hungary does not see the point of the Ukrainian-Russian war.

"Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, hundreds of thousands of square kilometres of territory have been lost, and the country has been destroyed. Why is it so? No reason at all. The war should never have started or should have ended earlier through diplomatic means. Everyone would have been much better off," the Hungarian prime minister's adviser said.

Critics took Balázs Orbán's statements as a hint that Hungary would not fight a defensive war in the event of an attack.

Background: The Hungarian government and Orbán, in particular, are open critics of military assistance to Ukraine and continue to maintain relations with Russia. In July, the Hungarian prime minister even went to Moscow to "negotiate peace".

Support UP or become our patron!

HungaryZelenskyyOrban
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Hungary
Hungary announces visit by new Ukrainian foreign minister
Russia says Hungary and Slovakia are only two EU countries that don’t threaten "traditional values"
Hungarian foreign minister complains to Russian health minister about "hostile environment" – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: