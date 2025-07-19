British boxer Dubois claims edge over Ukraine's Usyk ahead of title fight – video

IBF world champion Daniel Dubois has outlined the key difference between himself and WBC, WBO, WBA and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs), subtly pointing to the Ukrainian’s age.

Source: Dubois in an interview with Queensberry Promotions

Quote from Dubois: "He’s a bit older now. He’ll definitely be wearing down and slowing down, maybe. But I’m not banking on that. I’m just going to be a lot better, a lot readier and hungrier than him. That’s what is gonna make a difference."

The British fighter is expected to weigh more than the Ukrainian champion, with a difference of over 7 kilograms compared to Usyk’s weight.

In addition to Oleksandr Usyk, two other Ukrainians will step into the ring that evening. First, Vladyslav Sirenko will face Solomon Dacres, followed by Daniel Lapin taking on Lewis Edmondson on the undercard.

Background: The match for the title of undisputed super heavyweight world champion will take place tomorrow, on the night of 19–20 July.

