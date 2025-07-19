Total electricity blackout hits Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The supply of electricity has been cut across the Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian-imposed "governor" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announcing a complete blackout at 12:27

Details: Balitsky provided no specific details on the cause of the power outage but stated that work is underway to restore the electricity supply.

Background:

On 17 July, Balitsky accused Ukraine of striking high-voltage equipment, which he claimed led to blackouts in some occupied cities.

The Russians damaged a power line connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with Ukraine’s unified power system, resulting in a blackout at the plant.

