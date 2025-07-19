Russian missile kills two in attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

Russian forces struck the Vasylkiv hromada in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a missile on the morning of 19 July, killing two people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Telegram

Details: Authorities reported that an outpatient clinic, a school and a cultural institution were damaged.

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

In addition, houses were damaged and cars were set ablaze by the impact.

