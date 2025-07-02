All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pentagon suspends delivery of certain weapons and munitions to Ukraine – Politico, NBC News

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 2 July 2025, 00:20
Pentagon suspends delivery of certain weapons and munitions to Ukraine – Politico, NBC News
Pentagon. Photo: Getty Images

The Pentagon has suspended deliveries of certain air defence missiles and other munitions to Ukraine, including Patriot interceptors, precision-guided GMLRS rockets and other key systems, because of fears that US weapons stocks have fallen too low.

Source: Politico; NBC News, citing sources familiar with the matter

Details: The decision was taken by Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby after a review of the department's ammunition reserves raised concerns about dwindling stocks of artillery shells, air defence missiles and precision weapons.

Advertisement:

Sources noted the initial decision to pause part of the assistance promised by Biden's administration was made in early June, but it has only just come into force, as Ukraine faces some of the heaviest Russian missile and drone strikes on civilian targets in Kyiv and other cities.

Politico said the sources spoke on condition of anonymity, while the Pentagon and the White House had not responded to requests for comment.

The suspension has alarmed Ukraine's supporters in Congress, who worry the country will be left more vulnerable to further Russian attacks.

Updated: NBC News reported that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had ordered a temporary halt to the supply of a range of weapons and munitions to Ukraine. 

The materiel may remain on hold until an ongoing assessment by US defence bodies is completed. 

If shortages are identified or the items are needed elsewhere, the delay could be extended.

Among the items being withheld are dozens of Patriot interceptors, thousands of 155 mm high-explosive munitions, over 100 Hellfire missiles, over 250 GMLRS rockets, dozens of Stinger MANPADS, AIM air-to-air missiles and grenade launchers.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly commented: "This decision was made to put America's interests first following a DOD review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe. The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned – just ask Iran."

Background: At the end of June, US President Donald Trump promised to check whether it was possible to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot air defence systems, but he stressed that the United States needs them too.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
USA
Trump's special envoy says it's Russia that is delaying peace talks
US Senator Graham says his Russia sanctions bill will be passed in July
US Senator Graham's Russia sanctions bill to pass in watered-down form
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: