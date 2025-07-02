Pentagon suspends delivery of certain weapons and munitions to Ukraine – Politico, NBC News

The Pentagon has suspended deliveries of certain air defence missiles and other munitions to Ukraine, including Patriot interceptors, precision-guided GMLRS rockets and other key systems, because of fears that US weapons stocks have fallen too low.

Source: Politico; NBC News, citing sources familiar with the matter

Details: The decision was taken by Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby after a review of the department's ammunition reserves raised concerns about dwindling stocks of artillery shells, air defence missiles and precision weapons.

Sources noted the initial decision to pause part of the assistance promised by Biden's administration was made in early June, but it has only just come into force, as Ukraine faces some of the heaviest Russian missile and drone strikes on civilian targets in Kyiv and other cities.

Politico said the sources spoke on condition of anonymity, while the Pentagon and the White House had not responded to requests for comment.

The suspension has alarmed Ukraine's supporters in Congress, who worry the country will be left more vulnerable to further Russian attacks.

Updated: NBC News reported that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had ordered a temporary halt to the supply of a range of weapons and munitions to Ukraine.

The materiel may remain on hold until an ongoing assessment by US defence bodies is completed.

If shortages are identified or the items are needed elsewhere, the delay could be extended.

Among the items being withheld are dozens of Patriot interceptors, thousands of 155 mm high-explosive munitions, over 100 Hellfire missiles, over 250 GMLRS rockets, dozens of Stinger MANPADS, AIM air-to-air missiles and grenade launchers.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly commented: "This decision was made to put America's interests first following a DOD review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe. The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned – just ask Iran."

Background: At the end of June, US President Donald Trump promised to check whether it was possible to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot air defence systems, but he stressed that the United States needs them too.

