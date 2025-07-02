Russians hit hospital in Kherson, injuring eight people – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on a hospital. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked a hospital in the city of Kherson late in the evening on 1 July, injuring eight people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin stated that the Russians had conducted their attack at around 23:00.

Quote: "A healthcare facility has been damaged and five patients and three nurses have been injured in the enemy attack."

Details: Prokudin reported that a 44-year-old hospital worker had been hospitalised with a blast injury, concussion and a shrapnel wound to the chest.

A hospital ward Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Damage recorded at the scene Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two others, aged 54 and 44, are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Four injured patients, two men aged 58 and 60 and two women aged 64 and 57, remain in the medical facility. They have blast injuries, concussion and various shrapnel wounds.

Another injured person, a 69-year-old woman, received medical treatment but refused hospitalisation."

Hospital waiting room Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Aftermath of the Russian attack on a hospital Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

