Russia's attempts to develop naval drones unsuccessful – Ukraine's spy chief

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 2 July 2025, 11:15
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Russia’s efforts to develop its own naval strike drones have failed.

Source: Budanov at a briefing with journalists, as reported by Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "The last time they tried to use their experimental models was in early June. They failed to deliver any results. The drones detonated before even reaching our territorial waters. According to our information, they were heading towards the city of Pivdenne [in Odesa Oblast – ed.], seeking targets there."

Details: Budanov also commented on Russia’s capacity for drone attacks from the air. He said the Kremlin is not capable of launching 450-500 drones every day but could carry out such strikes in separate large-scale attacks that occur from time to time.

"They are indeed capable of launching up to 500 drones in a single attack," he added. 

Background:

  • On 30 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is investing in its drone capabilities and intends to increase the number of drones used in strikes against Ukraine.
  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Ukrainian air defences had destroyed 4,758 Russian-launched aerial targets in June alone, including eight Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.

