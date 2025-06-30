All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 30 June 2025, 21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia is investing in the drone sector and plans to increase the number of drones used to counteract strikes against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I will talk to our partners about new investments in Ukraine, in our weapons. The priority is drones, interceptor drones and long-range strike drones. And of course, the front and everything our soldiers need on the front line, everything that truly holds back Russian assaults.

I am grateful to all Ukrainian drone manufacturers, every developer, everyone who is currently working hard to actively advance interceptor drones. This is extremely important. Russia is investing in its unmanned capabilities, and Russia is planning to increase the number of drones used in strikes against our country. We are preparing our countermeasures."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that one of the goals is to launch systematic production of air defence systems.

