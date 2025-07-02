All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Sweden allocates cyber defence aid to Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 2 July 2025, 12:42
Sweden allocates cyber defence aid to Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) has allocated a new assistance package to Ukraine within the framework of the Tallinn Mechanism.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine is set to receive over UAH 590 million (approx. US$14 million) from Sida (Styrelsen för Internationellt Utvecklingssamarbete) to strengthen the country’s cyber security.

Advertisement:

This support is being provided under the Tallinn Mechanism, an international initiative coordinating cyber resilience assistance from 11 partner countries.

The funding will be directed towards updating IT infrastructure, enhancing digital product protection and training employees of key government institutions.

Sida’s financing will be channelled through the Estonian Centre for International Development – a government fund responsible for implementing international development and humanitarian assistance projects.

Background:

  • Earlier reports indicated that the Swedish government would restructure its economic aid framework to other countries, freeing up an additional SEK 1.67 billion (approx. €150 million) for Ukraine and other humanitarian initiatives.
  • In early June, Sweden announced it would allocate €50 million to support NATO’s NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine) and NATO CAP (Comprehensive Assistance Package) programmes, which provide training for Ukrainian troops and overall support to Ukraine.
  • Sweden has also joined the electronic warfare coalition and has become its co-chair at Germany’s invitation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: