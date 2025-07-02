Sweden allocates cyber defence aid to Ukraine

The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) has allocated a new assistance package to Ukraine within the framework of the Tallinn Mechanism.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine is set to receive over UAH 590 million (approx. US$14 million) from Sida (Styrelsen för Internationellt Utvecklingssamarbete) to strengthen the country’s cyber security.

This support is being provided under the Tallinn Mechanism, an international initiative coordinating cyber resilience assistance from 11 partner countries.

The funding will be directed towards updating IT infrastructure, enhancing digital product protection and training employees of key government institutions.

Sida’s financing will be channelled through the Estonian Centre for International Development – a government fund responsible for implementing international development and humanitarian assistance projects.

Background:

Earlier reports indicated that the Swedish government would restructure its economic aid framework to other countries, freeing up an additional SEK 1.67 billion (approx. €150 million) for Ukraine and other humanitarian initiatives.

In early June, Sweden announced it would allocate €50 million to support NATO’s NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine) and NATO CAP (Comprehensive Assistance Package) programmes, which provide training for Ukrainian troops and overall support to Ukraine.

Sweden has also joined the electronic warfare coalition and has become its co-chair at Germany’s invitation.

