All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian defence plant in Izhevsk halts operations after Ukrainian drone strikes – photo

Khrystoforov VladyslavWednesday, 2 July 2025, 19:29
Russian defence plant in Izhevsk halts operations after Ukrainian drone strikes – photo
The Kupol plant after the Ukrainian attack. Photo: ASTRA

The Russian air defence and drone manufacturer Kupol plant in the city of Izhevsk has suspended operations following strikes by Ukrainian kamikaze drones on 1 July. 

Source: Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project created by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: ASTRA’s sources said that four production workshops at the facility had been damaged.

Advertisement:

The strike reportedly involved two drones hitting drone production facilities in building No. 1. Another UAV exploded in the window of workshop No. 106, and one more struck the roof of workshop No. 110. A prolonged fire caused the roof of a 1,300-sq-m production hall to collapse.

The Kupol plant after the Ukrainian attack.
The Kupol plant after the Ukrainian attack.
Photo: ASTRA

The targeted workshops included those used for metalworking, microchip production and drone assembly. ASTRA notes that microchip production for drones at the plant had been running in three shifts, but has now been suspended due to the damage.

Updated media reports say three people were killed and another 45 injured in the strikes.

Background: On 1 July, Ukraine’s defence forces launched a strike on the Kupol plant in Izhevsk using modernised An-196 Liutyi drones. The updated drones feature a more aerodynamic design without landing gear struts, likely reducing radar visibility and increasing their range. The Liutyi drones flew approximately 1,400 km to hit the target.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaattackdrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
All News
Russia
Czechia imposes sanctions on Russian ex-president's aide
Kremlin obtains missile chips via dummy companies while Trump stalls sanctions – NYT
FT investigates who is behind mystery attacks on tankers linked to Russia
RECENT NEWS
21:31
Russia attacks Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, injuring one man – photos
21:05
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
19:01
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
18:35
Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
18:04
Germany's Greens demand Chancellor Merz increase aid to Ukraine
17:43
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
17:18
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
17:07
BlackRock halts talks on investment fund for Ukraine after Trump's victory – Bloomberg
17:01
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing 70-year-old woman
16:45
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: