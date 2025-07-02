The Russian air defence and drone manufacturer Kupol plant in the city of Izhevsk has suspended operations following strikes by Ukrainian kamikaze drones on 1 July.

Details: ASTRA’s sources said that four production workshops at the facility had been damaged.

The strike reportedly involved two drones hitting drone production facilities in building No. 1. Another UAV exploded in the window of workshop No. 106, and one more struck the roof of workshop No. 110. A prolonged fire caused the roof of a 1,300-sq-m production hall to collapse.

The targeted workshops included those used for metalworking, microchip production and drone assembly. ASTRA notes that microchip production for drones at the plant had been running in three shifts, but has now been suspended due to the damage.

Updated media reports say three people were killed and another 45 injured in the strikes.

Background: On 1 July, Ukraine’s defence forces launched a strike on the Kupol plant in Izhevsk using modernised An-196 Liutyi drones. The updated drones feature a more aerodynamic design without landing gear struts, likely reducing radar visibility and increasing their range. The Liutyi drones flew approximately 1,400 km to hit the target.

