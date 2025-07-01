Ukraine's modernised Liutyi drones strike Russian military plant after 1,300-km flight – video

The Russian Kupol plant in Izhevsk, which produces Tor air defence systems, radar systems and Garpiya drones, has been struck by modernised Ukrainian Liutyi kamikaze drones.

Source: Oboronka, a defence industry project by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Footage of one of the Liutyi drone flights shows that the UAV no longer has landing gear, meaning it is now launched from a stationary catapult or a specially designed mobile launch platform rather than an airfield.

This improvement is expected to enhance the drone's aerodynamic performance, reduce fuel consumption and increase its flight range or payload capacity. It may also reduce the drone’s radar visibility. In addition, the sleeker design of the Liutyi is likely to boost its speed.

The Russian plant is located about 1,330 km from the Ukrainian border. Considering the need for a safe launch zone, the Ukrainian drones would have had to fly over 1,400 km to destroy the target.

Ukraine continues to upgrade its domestically produced strike drones.

Background: Earlier, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine released footage showing Ukrainian UJ-26 Bober drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras striking multiple Russian air defence systems and an aircraft in occupied Crimea.

