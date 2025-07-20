Tyson Fury eyes third fight against Usyk, claims to be the only competition

Former champion Tyson Fury has congratulated absolute heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on his victory over Daniel Dubois and asserted that only he could defeat the Ukrainian boxer.

Quote from Fury: "Congratulations. There’s only one man who can beat you again and that’s a Gypsy K Tyson Fury done it twice regardless of what the politics say!"

Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois, becoming the undisputed world champion in super heavyweight (over 90.72 kg) for the second time, making him the first boxer in history to achieve this feat.

Fury has previously lost to Usyk twice. After his second defeat, he announced his retirement from professional boxing. However, on 19 July, Tyson hinted at a third fight against the Ukrainian. Following his triumph over Dubois, Usyk suggested Fury could be his next opponent.

