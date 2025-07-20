All Sections
Usyk does not rule out MMA fight with YouTuber Jake Paul – video

Oleksii MurzakSunday, 20 July 2025, 15:56
Usyk during a post-fight press conference

Undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk (24–0, 15 KOs) has said he would consider facing popular YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul under MMA rules.

Source: Usyk during a post-fight press conference after defeating former IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois

Details: Notably, Usyk and Paul even held a face-off after the match.

"Is it possible that Jake Paul will face Oleksandr Usyk in an MMA fight? Yes, it’s possible, but we need to work on it a bit to make it even more possible," Usyk said.

Usyk's coach, Serhii Lapin, agreed with the idea: "Yes, it’s possible," he said shortly.

Background: 

  • Usyk recently knocked out Britain’s Daniel Dubois to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time – the first boxer in history to achieve this feat.
  • Jake Paul, meanwhile, recently defeated Julio César Chávez Jr (54–7–1, 34 KOs) by unanimous decision after going the distance in a 10-round bout.
  • At the end of May, Paul's promoter also stated that a fight with Usyk was entirely possible.

