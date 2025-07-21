Ukrainian company Kvertus launches mass production of electronic warfare robot – photo

Ukrainian company Kvertus is launching mass production of its AD Berserk electronic warfare robot.

Source: Yaroslav Filimonov, the manufacturer's CEO, on Facebook.

Details: Filimonov also listed the robot's specifications. It has a range of 20 km, battery life of up to 12 hours, and a control range of up to 20 km.

AD Berserk electronic warfare robot Photo: Yaroslav Filimonov

"This electronic warfare robot creates interference across all ranges used by kamikaze drones, bombers and multi-rotor drones," wrote the CEO of Kvertus.

The robot's tasks include:

- evacuation of wounded soldiers from the front line;

- cover during mine clearance operations;

- support during assault operations;

- protection of logistics routes.

Yaroslav Filimonov added that the company is working on dozens of orders for these systems.

Background: Incidentally, in May, Kvertus presented a new generation electronic warfare system. Its features include the ability to block signals at any frequency.

