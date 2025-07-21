All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU sanctions on Russian diesel to take effect in six months – Bloomberg

Andrii MuravskyiMonday, 21 July 2025, 15:40
EU sanctions on Russian diesel to take effect in six months – Bloomberg
A tanker. Photo: Reuters

Part of the new EU sanctions package against Russia, aimed at restricting the flow of fuel made from Russian crude oil, will only come into force in January 2026.

Source: Bloomberg

Quote: "The European Union said a new set of measures aimed at restricting the flow of fuel made from Russian crude won’t take effect until January, easing some concerns that they would tighten a diesel market in the region that’s already soaring." 

Advertisement:

Details: Documents published over the weekend state that the ban will come into force on 21 January next year. This step effectively blocks one of the main loopholes used to bypass sanctions on Russian supplies. Previously, major buyers of Russian crude oil such as India were able to refine the cheap Russian crude oil and then sell the resulting fuel to Europe.

The statement followed Friday’s announcement that the group would push for a ban on the import of oil products, primarily diesel, that are produced in third countries from Russian crude oil.

"The EU has given diesel markets some breathing room with the last-minute publication of the six-month transitional period for imports of Russian refined products obtained from third countries," said Florence Schmit, an analyst at Rabobank.

Background:

  • On 18 July, the Council of the EU adopted the 18th package of economic and individual restrictive measures targeting Russia’s energy, banking and military sectors, as well as its trade with the EU.
  • Despite the new EU sanctions, oil prices remain largely unchanged.
  • Earlier, it was reported that Russia’s quarterly revenues from fossil fuels have dropped to their lowest level since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sanctionsEURussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names first countries likely to agree on multiple citizenship
Ukraine's Security Service says they detained Russian "mole" within NABU – photos
Ukrainian president announces appointment of 16 Ukrainian ambassadors
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms death of former Interior Ministry official in Spain
MP working for Russia with significant influence on NABU exposed – Ukraine's Security Service
Head of NABU detective department detained on suspicion of selling industrial hemp to Russia
All News
sanctions
EU begins work on new sanctions package against Russia – Estonian Foreign Ministry
Bloomberg: New EU sanctions may disrupt Russian Rosneft's Indian refinery stake sale
EU approves one of its "strongest" sanctions packages against Russia
RECENT NEWS
18:31
Zelenskyy names first countries likely to agree on multiple citizenship
18:11
Ukraine to open four embassies and over 10 consular offices by end of year
17:48
New defence minister says Ukraine needs US$6bn to buy weapons and take war back to Russia
17:38
Ukraine produces less weaponry than it could due to funding constraints – NYT
17:36
Russian captivity kills: oldest civilian prisoner from Enerhodar dies
17:30
What chemical weapons does Russia most often use in the war against Ukraine?
17:08
Zelenskyy names three priorities for next meeting with Russian representatives in Istanbul
16:46
Warhead of Russian missile defused in Kyiv – photos
16:14
FIDE allows Russian women's chess team to participate in World Team Championship under neutral status
16:10
Germany and UK to provide Ukraine with 220,000 Gepard shells and to finance drones
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: