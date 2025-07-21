All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

FIDE allows Russian women's chess team to participate in World Team Championship under neutral status

Andrii MoshkunMonday, 21 July 2025, 16:14
FIDE allows Russian women's chess team to participate in World Team Championship under neutral status
Photo: FIDE

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has allowed the Russian women's chess team to participate in the World Team Championship under a neutral status.

Source: FIDE, as reported by Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Quote: "In line with FIDE’s policy of following IOC [International Olympic Committee] guidance and in accordance with practices adopted by several international sports federations – such as World Aquatics, the International Fencing Federation and the International Gymnastics Federation – the Council approved the participation of a team of athletes of Russian nationality in the 2025 Women’s World Team Championship under the FIDE flag, subject to obtaining a non-objection letter from the IOC."

Advertisement:

Details: FIDE added that the decision is based on a precedent set by a FIDE resolution in January 2025 which allowed the participation of neutral teams from vulnerable groups (youth and athletes with disabilities) in team competitions.

The organisation noted that all participants of Russian nationality will compete without national symbols, in full compliance with the International Olympic Committee's policy. The full list of decisions made at the FIDE Council meeting will be published shortly.

The World Team Chess Championship will take place in November 2025 in Spain.

FIDE is currently headed by Russian Arkady Dvorkovich, who was also an assistant to former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sport
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names first countries likely to agree on multiple citizenship
Ukraine's Security Service says they detained Russian "mole" within NABU – photos
Ukrainian president announces appointment of 16 Ukrainian ambassadors
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms death of former Interior Ministry official in Spain
MP working for Russia with significant influence on NABU exposed – Ukraine's Security Service
Head of NABU detective department detained on suspicion of selling industrial hemp to Russia
All News
sport
Usyk does not rule out MMA fight with YouTuber Jake Paul – video
Tyson Fury eyes third fight against Usyk, claims to be the only competition
Usyk stuns Dubois with 5th-round KO, solidifies heavyweight crown
RECENT NEWS
18:31
Zelenskyy names first countries likely to agree on multiple citizenship
18:11
Ukraine to open four embassies and over 10 consular offices by end of year
17:48
New defence minister says Ukraine needs US$6bn to buy weapons and take war back to Russia
17:38
Ukraine produces less weaponry than it could due to funding constraints – NYT
17:36
Russian captivity kills: oldest civilian prisoner from Enerhodar dies
17:30
What chemical weapons does Russia most often use in the war against Ukraine?
17:08
Zelenskyy names three priorities for next meeting with Russian representatives in Istanbul
16:46
Warhead of Russian missile defused in Kyiv – photos
16:14
FIDE allows Russian women's chess team to participate in World Team Championship under neutral status
16:10
Germany and UK to provide Ukraine with 220,000 Gepard shells and to finance drones
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: