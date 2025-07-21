FIDE allows Russian women's chess team to participate in World Team Championship under neutral status

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has allowed the Russian women's chess team to participate in the World Team Championship under a neutral status.

Source: FIDE, as reported by Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Quote: "In line with FIDE’s policy of following IOC [International Olympic Committee] guidance and in accordance with practices adopted by several international sports federations – such as World Aquatics, the International Fencing Federation and the International Gymnastics Federation – the Council approved the participation of a team of athletes of Russian nationality in the 2025 Women’s World Team Championship under the FIDE flag, subject to obtaining a non-objection letter from the IOC."

Details: FIDE added that the decision is based on a precedent set by a FIDE resolution in January 2025 which allowed the participation of neutral teams from vulnerable groups (youth and athletes with disabilities) in team competitions.

The organisation noted that all participants of Russian nationality will compete without national symbols, in full compliance with the International Olympic Committee's policy. The full list of decisions made at the FIDE Council meeting will be published shortly.

The World Team Chess Championship will take place in November 2025 in Spain.

FIDE is currently headed by Russian Arkady Dvorkovich, who was also an assistant to former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

