Norway to supply Ukraine with twice as many F-16 aircraft as officially announced

Yevheniia HubinaWednesday, 11 June 2025, 16:22
F-16 fighter jet.

Norway plans to transfer significantly more F-16 fighters to Ukraine than previously stated.

Source: annual report on the import and export of conventional weapons, cited by Militarnyi

Details: The document indicates that Norway intends to provide Ukraine with 14 F-16 aircraft, despite official announcements confirming only 6 fighters. Delivery schedules for the additional unannounced F-16s remain undisclosed.

The report does not detail the condition of the eight additional aircraft. They may include airframes unsuitable for flight, potentially used for training technical personnel, disassembly for spare parts, or as decoys.

This aligns partially with earlier Norwegian government statements about transferring only combat-ready fighters, decommissioned in 2021. However, it is possible that some of the unannounced F-16s have been repaired and restored to operational condition.

In addition to the F-16s, the report mentions the transfer to Ukraine of 20 German-made Dingo 2 armoured vehicles and 2 Norwegian NM189 engineering vehicles, based on the Leopard 1 tank.

Background: 

  • In May 2025, Norwegian Defence Minister Ture Sandvik announced that all promised F-16 fighters would be transferred to Ukraine by the end of 2025. He confirmed that some aircraft had already been delivered, with the remainder scheduled for dispatch before year-end.
  • In the summer of 2024, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced that Ukraine would receive six F-16 fighters from Norway.

Norwayaid for Ukraine
