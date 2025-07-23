Russians strike energy facility in Sumy Oblast, leaving some consumers without power

Russian forces launched a drone strike on an energy facility belonging to Sumyoblenergo, the regional power distribution company in Sumy Oblast, on the night of 22-23 July.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: Energy equipment was damaged as a result of the attack, and the power supply is restricted for some consumers at present.

The Energy Ministry says power engineers are doing all they can to restore electricity to homes in the city and the oblast as quickly as possible.

Previously: On the night of 18-19 July, Russian forces attacked Pavlohrad with various types of weapons, damaging industrial facilities in the city.

