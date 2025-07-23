All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike energy facility in Sumy Oblast, leaving some consumers without power

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 23 July 2025, 12:09
Russians strike energy facility in Sumy Oblast, leaving some consumers without power
Power lines. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched a drone strike on an energy facility belonging to Sumyoblenergo, the regional power distribution company in Sumy Oblast, on the night of 22-23 July.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: Energy equipment was damaged as a result of the attack, and the power supply is restricted for some consumers at present.

Advertisement:

The Energy Ministry says power engineers are doing all they can to restore electricity to homes in the city and the oblast as quickly as possible.

Previously: On the night of 18-19 July, Russian forces attacked Pavlohrad with various types of weapons, damaging industrial facilities in the city.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

attackRusso-Ukrainian warSumy
Advertisement:
Deputy defence minister Kateryna Chernohorenko resigns after two years in office
Zelenskyy brings anti-corruption and law enforcement heads together, shares group photo and speaks of constructive approach
OECD warns Kyiv about consequences for defence investments in Ukraine due to anti-corruption agencies issue
Zelenskyy in night address touches on controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence but ignores protests
Zelenskyy signs controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
All News
attack
Russia attacks Sumy twice, killing one person and injuring four
Russians attack Kherson with artillery in morning, injuring people
Russian attacks damage state-owned enterprise and infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
14:15
EU Commission warns Ukraine that law on anti-corruption agencies has consequences for EU accession
14:14
German foreign minister says limiting independence of anti-corruption bodies will complicate Ukraine's path to EU
13:52
Head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency supports law restricting anti-corruption institutions
13:44
Ukrainian delegation's main task in Istanbul is to arrange Zelenskyy-Putin meeting – sources
13:27
After meeting Zelenskyy, Ukraine's anti-corruption chiefs say agencies' lost independence must be reclaimed
13:12
Kremlin says Istanbul talks are part of groundwork for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
13:01
Zelenskyy urged to repeal law restricting anti-corruption institutions
12:52
European Union planned to open first cluster with Ukraine, but decision was postponed – details emerge
12:50
Deputy defence minister Kateryna Chernohorenko resigns after two years in office
12:27
Russians attack civilian car in Kherson Oblast, killing two and injuring two
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: