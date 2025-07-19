All Sections
Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast survives most intense Russian aerial attack

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 19 July 2025, 07:36
Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast survives most intense Russian aerial attack
Damaged building. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under the most intense attack on the night of 18-19 July, with the Russians striking the city with drones and missiles.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad. The most intense attack on the city. Explosion after explosion. Russian terrorists targeted it with missiles and drones."

Details: Lysak said the attack had damaged a fire station, industrial facility and a five-storey residential building. Fires broke out.

He added that the information is being confirmed.

