Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast survives most intense Russian aerial attack

Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under the most intense attack on the night of 18-19 July, with the Russians striking the city with drones and missiles.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad. The most intense attack on the city. Explosion after explosion. Russian terrorists targeted it with missiles and drones."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak said the attack had damaged a fire station, industrial facility and a five-storey residential building. Fires broke out.

He added that the information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!