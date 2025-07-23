All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Ukrainian Railways' power system, repairs underway

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 23 July 2025, 15:37
Russia attacks Ukrainian Railways' power system, repairs underway
Ukrainian Railways. Photo: Getty Images

Russian drones attacked the power infrastructure of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) at night on 22-23 July.

Source: press service of Ukrzaliznytsia

Details: Ukrzaliznytsiaʼs power infrastructure was attacked by Russian strike drones on the night of 22-23 July. Facilities in Sumy and Poltava oblasts were targeted.

Advertisement:

The attack damaged energy facilities, but the power supply has already been restored in most areas. Repair work is still ongoing in some areas.

"We sincerely thank our colleagues at the railway for their prompt response and quick repair work," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

No one was injured in the attack, and trains are running on schedule.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

railwaysUkraineattack
Advertisement:
European Commission deeply concerned about controversial law on anti-corruption agencies, awaits explanation from Kyiv
Ukraine's Prosecutor General claims no role in expanding his control over anti-corruption agencies
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will insist on immediate and full ceasefire in Istanbul talks
Ukrainian Prosecutor General on possible cases against heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies: I did not investigate this issue 
Deputy defence minister Kateryna Chernohorenko resigns after two years in office
Zelenskyy brings anti-corruption and law enforcement heads together, shares group photo and speaks of constructive approach
All News
railways
Drones damage railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast – videos
Drone strike causes delays to 132 trains in Russia
Drone debris damages railway in Russia's Rostov Oblast: 75 trains delayed
RECENT NEWS
18:31
EXPLAINERWhy the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine is on hold again
18:04
Russia may leverage public disturbance in Ukraine over crackdown on anti-corruption agencies, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says
17:39
European Commission deeply concerned about controversial law on anti-corruption agencies, awaits explanation from Kyiv
17:32
Ukraine launches production of laser systems to revolutionise grenade launcher training
17:19
Putin allows Russians to run for office and vote in Belarus, Belarusians granted same rights in Russia
16:47
Ukraine's Prosecutor General claims no role in expanding his control over anti-corruption agencies
16:46
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will insist on immediate and full ceasefire in Istanbul talks
16:30
Odesa cat memorises route to shelter: story of pet that went viral online – photos
16:30
Indian oil giant Reliance seeks alternatives to Russian crude amidst EU ban – Bloomberg
16:07
Confiscation on hold: why the process of transferring Russian assets to Ukraine has slowed down
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: