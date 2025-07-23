Russia attacks Ukrainian Railways' power system, repairs underway

Russian drones attacked the power infrastructure of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) at night on 22-23 July.

Source: press service of Ukrzaliznytsia

Details: Ukrzaliznytsiaʼs power infrastructure was attacked by Russian strike drones on the night of 22-23 July. Facilities in Sumy and Poltava oblasts were targeted.

The attack damaged energy facilities, but the power supply has already been restored in most areas. Repair work is still ongoing in some areas.

"We sincerely thank our colleagues at the railway for their prompt response and quick repair work," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

No one was injured in the attack, and trains are running on schedule.

